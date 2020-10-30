A 34-year-old woman, yet to be identified, has lost her life with others injured in a tragic road crash on the Kintampo-Techiman Highway.

Reports indicate the incident occurred around 9:30 am on Thursday, October 29, 2020. after the rear tyre of the bus burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

According to witnesses, the accident is said to have occurred on the Amomankwanta and Krutakyi stretch which is an accident-prone zone.

ALSO READ:

The accident involved a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number AS 8030-20 travelling from Techiman to Tatale in the Northern Region.

The passengers, recounting the incident, claimed that the bus driver was speeding, causing the vehicle to somersault and crash into the side of the road.

Alhassan Abdulmutil, a passenger who sustained injuries on the head and spine, narrated the incident to Citi News.