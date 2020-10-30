The National Democratic Party (NDP) is promising to extend maternity leave for all workers from three months to six months to enable women have enough time to nurse their babies.

According to the NDP, the current arrangement where women are given only three months paid leave is not the best for mothers to have enough time to nurse and bond with their babies in a comfortable manner.

This was contained in a yet-to-be-launched manifesto of the party for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Currently, maternity leave for nursing mothers is three months. Many have called for its extension for mothers to have adequate period to nurse their babies, especially as experts advise that six months of exclusive breastfeeding for babies is the best to ensure healthy and intelligent children.

The NDP manifesto also promised to set up cancer and kidney trust fund to provide financial and logistical support for patients to alleviate the plight of people who are diagnosed with those diseases.

The NDP, in its manifesto, said it had a comprehensive package to give the health sector a facelift if given the nod come December 7, and mentioned the Community-Based Health Planning and Services compound as one of the areas to receive a major boost.