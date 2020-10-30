One person has been reported dead with three others injured after gunmen attacked the Alabar Market in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

Accra-based Citi FM reports the men stormed the market on Friday, October 30, 2020.

The deceased has been identified as Anwar Hussain, who died on arrival at the hospital with the injured persons receiving treatment at the Manhyia Government Hospital.

Sources at the Manhyia District Hospital say the three others are in stable condition.

ALSO READ:

According to witnesses, six gunmen, who were on motorbikes, demanded monies from the traders at Alabar and made away with an unspecified amount of money.