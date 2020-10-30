The Ghana National Fire Service continues to pay tribute to its former Chief Fire Officer who died at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital a few weeks ago.

The retired Chief Fire Officer, William Brown Aquaye, was pronounced dead by health officials after he was sent to the facility following a short illness.

Ahead of the final funeral rite slated for November 20 this year, tributes have begun pouring in for the late fire chief.

Some of his friends and former colleagues have paid glowing tributes to him on social media.

The official Facebook page belonging to the Central Regional Command of the service announced “we saddened heart we announce the demise of Chief Fire Officer (Rtd) William Brown Acquaye at the Cape Coast Hospital on 3rd October 2020. May he Rest in Perfect Peace. A female officer, Catherine Eshun wrote.

“A man with a good heart may your gentle soul rest in peace sir,’’ among many others.

CFO William Brown Aquaye was appointed by late President John Evans Atta Mills to succeed Felix Ferkah who was appointed by President John Agyekum Kuffuor.

The former fire boss, together with two of his deputies, Stephen Kandure and Cornelius Woedi were, however, interdicted on October 24, 2010, for alleged malfeasance in the procurement of equipment for the service.

The interdiction paved way for his deputy Dr. Albert Bown Gaize to act as Chief Fire Officer until President Mills appointed a substantive Chief, a military officer, Brigadier General John Bosco Guyiri.