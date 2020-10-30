A 62-year-old businessman, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, has been shot dead by unknown assailants at Asuadee in the Ashanti Region.

The four assailants attacked the fuel station owner while he was performing ablution for the evening’s Islamic prayer.

According to an eyewitness, two of the four men, in face masks, fired indiscriminately while walking away from the crime scene.

The eyewitness added that the victim fought hard but was overpowered after he was shown the guns wrapped in knapsacks.

Alhaji Sadiq was shot in the neck and head, paving way for the assailants to make away with his three mobile phones and GHS300.

After the robbery and murder, the robbers allegedly proceeded to Alhaji’s house behind the fuel station.