General Secretary of the National Democratic Party (NDP), has revealed why they cannot merge with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, NDP has to continue the vision and philosophies the late Statesman stood for, adding the NDC has departed from those.

He noted former First Lady and wife of the late President, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlinngs was the best person to continue that legacy.

“We are not scattering anybody’s chances in the 2020 election, we are well positioned to carry on the vision and philosophy of Mr Rawlings.

“Nana Konadu is the most qualified to stand in the noble path of her husband because they have been together for over 60 years and are like Siamese twins,” he told OB on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Alhaji Frimpong further appealed to the true Rawlings loyalists and disgruntled disciples of probity and accountability “to join the NDP to work and honour what the deceased believed in.”