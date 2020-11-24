At the recently held Ghana DJ Awards 2020, Adom FM’s producer and Disc Jockey (DJ), Papa Bills, was adjudged the ‘Record Promoter of the Year.’
The event, which took place last weekend, November 21, 2020, at the Silver Star Tower, was star-studded and those who attended witnessed great performances from musicians such as Shatta Wale, Dope Nation and Kuami Eugene among others.
Papa Bills was celebrated for his hard work for being the best music promoter of the year.
Shortly after the event, he thanked his fans, lovers and friends who supported his craft for the milestone achieved.
Check the full list of winners at Ghana DJ Awards 2020 below:
CLUB/PUB DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Wallpaper
EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Pho
VIDEO DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Xpliph
BEST INTERNATONAL GHANAIAN DJ
DJ Fiifi (UK)
MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR
Hiplife Lives On Mixtape – DJ Aberga
RECORD DJ OF THE YEAR
Papabills
SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR
Master Que
MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Cil
DJ/ARTISTE COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
DJ Mic Smith & All Stars – Juju
GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR
KOK – Live FM
REGGAE DJ OF THE YEAR
King Lagazee
DJ SONG OF THE YEAR
Oofetsɔ – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright
BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (NON-GHANAIAN)
DJ Big N (Nigeria)
STUDENT DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ 3 Points
MALE DJ OF THE YEAR
Mr. Shark
FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Akel
MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR
Abeiku Sarkcess
YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Switch
DISCOVERY DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Vacation
CENTRAL ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Aroma
NORTHERN ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Bone
SOUTHERN ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Vyrusky
LOCKDOWN DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Toyor
OVERALL DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Vyrusky
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Lovin Cee