At the recently held Ghana DJ Awards 2020, Adom FM’s producer and Disc Jockey (DJ), Papa Bills, was adjudged the ‘Record Promoter of the Year.’

The event, which took place last weekend, November 21, 2020, at the Silver Star Tower, was star-studded and those who attended witnessed great performances from musicians such as Shatta Wale, Dope Nation and Kuami Eugene among others.

Papa Bills was celebrated for his hard work for being the best music promoter of the year.

Shortly after the event, he thanked his fans, lovers and friends who supported his craft for the milestone achieved.

Check the full list of winners at Ghana DJ Awards 2020 below:

CLUB/PUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Wallpaper

EVENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Pho

VIDEO DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Xpliph

BEST INTERNATONAL GHANAIAN DJ

DJ Fiifi (UK)

MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

Hiplife Lives On Mixtape – DJ Aberga

RECORD DJ OF THE YEAR

Papabills

SCRATCH DJ OF THE YEAR

Master Que

MOBILE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Cil

DJ/ARTISTE COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

DJ Mic Smith & All Stars – Juju

GOSPEL DJ OF THE YEAR

KOK – Live FM

REGGAE DJ OF THE YEAR

King Lagazee

DJ SONG OF THE YEAR

Oofetsɔ – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright

BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ (NON-GHANAIAN)

DJ Big N (Nigeria)

STUDENT DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ 3 Points

MALE DJ OF THE YEAR

Mr. Shark

FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Akel

MC/HYPEMAN OF THE YEAR

Abeiku Sarkcess

YOUNG DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Switch

DISCOVERY DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vacation

CENTRAL ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Aroma

NORTHERN ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Bone

SOUTHERN ZONE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky

LOCKDOWN DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Toyor

OVERALL DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Vyrusky

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Lovin Cee