Every ardent Ghanaian radio listener, even those who are not fans of the airwaves might have heard the tag, ‘Papa Bills, Double the Action’ but not many have seen the man in real life doing the magic.

He is undoubtedly one of the biggest disc jockeys and radio producers in Ghana and his work as a promoter leads the way.

Papa Bills is a simple man and many who haven’t had access to meet him yet might picture him as a young lad, but he is a big gun, who has cemented his name in the entertainment industry.

He hosts many shows that have technically given birth to many stars in Ghana including Sarkodie and for those he has worked for behind the scenes, he names them as uncountable.

Born as Bills Gborgli, Papa Bills produces Adom FM prime shows such as the popular Drive Time Ofie Kwanso with Jerry Justice, and Kasahari Level with Don Itchi.

He also hosts Adom FM’s Efiada Mbosuo, Memeneda Sokoo, Tuo Time and controls Hitz FM’s Highlife Bliss.

Papa has been working with the Multimedia Group Limited for over 17 years, and he has managed to stay away from the cameras due to controversies in the media space.

DJ Papa Bills in the UK circa 2011

According to him, he is not shy but would rather work in private than be all over the public space since he doesn’t condone the negativity.

Talking about how he discovered his passion, Papa Bills said he was gifted a laptop when he completed Tema Senior High School and that is how it all began.

“Someone gave me a computer and I made a library. I was living with Yaw Nkrumah, a colleague presenter who hosted the mid-morning show then at Adom FM. A few months later, I was playing music in my room when Mr Nkrumah’s girlfriend visited us and loved my craft. She asked me to take it seriously and that is how he introduced me to the then Adom FM programmes director Daddy Bosco.”

Papa Bills in the Adom FM studio

According to Papa Bills, all was not rosy and there was no space for him so he started as a front-desk executive until he was given the chance to showcase himself– something he says has changed his life forever.

“I knew I was venturing into a journalism background and even though I didn’t require it as a DJ I proceeded to GIJ to continue my studies so I could add production to my craft,” he told Adomonline.com.

For Papa Bills, his style of play and gesture on the airwaves got patronage because “they wanted to see the wonder kid who had taken over the prime time of the Akan-based radio station in Tema.”

“It was a huge thing for me and I started receiving messages from many prominent people including Mikki Osei Berko. Many people were looking for me and I was very passionate about it.

“Daddy Bosco saw the dream and decided he will be my mentor as I had already set up a music library for the company before my admission. Adom FM became one of the topmost stations that was competing with other local radio stations.

“I would also like to thank Daddy Bosco and Abeiku Santana, whom I worked with for almost five years until he exited the radio station. Abeiku Santana really understood the work and our synergy projected the Adom brand beyond,” Papa Bills said.

A few years down the line, Adom FM’s Kasahari came into play, the show that gave birth to many music stars including Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese, Edem, Yaa Pono, and Pope Skinny among other hot rappers that were usually based in Tema since that was where Adom FM was originally based.

Fast forward, Papa was adjudged Gospel DJ of the Year and the Best Music Promoter at the Ghana DJ Awards in 2018 and 2021 respectively. In 2017, he was equally named the Best Gospel DJ at the Ghana DJ Awards.

Also, he won the Best Hiplife Music Show with the popular Efiada Mbosuo segment he handles presently.

Papa Bills is still active as a radio producer at Adom FM, and he tied the knot to his beautiful wife on July 16, 2022.

Papa Bills and his wife tied the knot on July 16, 2022

The star-studded wedding ceremony had many stars and industry players present to grace the occasion.

In his spare time, Papa Bills loves to swim, watch movies or travel.

