Chelsea forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi, has reacted to the possibility of snubbing England to play for Ghana in the future.

The on-loan winger at Bayer Leverkusen has featured three times for the England national team.

Asked if talks had taken place with Ghana, Hudson-Odoi told BBC Sport Africa, “Nothing I would say at the moment on camera, I would love to tell you, but I couldn’t say.”

“At the moment it’s more just focusing on the best I can do here. You never know what will happen in the future.

“Obviously the Ghana-England situation has been on my mind for a while. But I think right now it was more of the focus on coming here, really getting myself back into shape, playing a lot of games, and just feeling like myself.

“Right now my mind is just open.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi has featured nine times for the German club in the ongoing season and is yet to find the back of the net.