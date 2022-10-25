The Minority in Parliament filed a motion on Tuesday for the dismissal of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, moved the motion on behalf of the Caucus.

The motion, according to the Minority, is to help in Mr Ofori-Atta’s dismissal since President Nana Akufo-Addo is not willing to sack him over his abysmal performance.

President Akufo-Addo has said calls for him to sack the Minister are unjustified.

According to him, Mr Ofori-Atta has discharged his duties “excellently” and he cannot relieve such a person of his position.

However, the Tamale MP who believes things are getting out of hand said the time to save Ghana is now.

He, therefore, has urged the Majority to throw their weight behind the motion to garner the two-thirds majority of 183 MPs needed to push for the Finance Minister’s removal.

But the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, though agrees the economy is not in the best of shapes thinks it’s not a good idea to remove Mr Ofori-Atta midway through the IMF negotiations which will affect the 2023 budget presentation.