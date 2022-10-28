SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 12 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 28 to Monday 31 October 2022.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture sees Valencia welcome Barcelona to Estadio de Mestalla. The Blaugrana have won the last three league meetings of these teams, and will aim to complete a quartet in order to keep up their push for the title, but Los Che manager Gennaro Gattuso is hoping for an upset.

“We know the quality of Barcelona’s team and the history they have,” said the Italian. “But we cannot be afraid of past results. All that matters is the game in front of us and the chance to write our own story.”

Another potential thriller in Spain’s top flight this round sees Real Sociedad and Real Betis meet at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian. Though neither Los Txuri-Urdin nor Los Verdiblancos look like genuine title contenders this season, their meeting could be key in deciding qualification for either the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League.

“Both teams are in a good moment,” said Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini. “It will be a difficult match, decided by small details. We will be ready for the challenge and embrace the need to sometimes suffer against a very good team.”

La Liga champions Real Madrid will back themselves to get all three points when they welcome Girona to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, while Atletico Madrid have a tricky match away to Cadiz at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla – with manager Diego Simeone hoping Angel Correa can make the difference in the match.

“Angel makes us happy, because he is all heart,” said Simeone. “On many occasions he has not started matches, but in all of these years at the club he has always played, by merit, for making an impact, for getting angry, for showing it… When he is angry off the pitch, he shows it on the pitch and this gives him more of a chance to play in a team that is all passion, demands, we have our demands very high.”

La Liga broadcast details, 28-31 October 2022

All times CAT

Friday 28 October

21:00: Mallorca v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 29 October

14:00: Almeria v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Cadiz v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Sevilla v Rayo Vallecano – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Valencia v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 30 October

15:00: Osasuna v Real Valladolid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Real Madrid v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Sociedad v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 31 October