The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will resume this weekend at the various stadia from Saturday to Monday.

In the matchday four fixtures, Medeama SC will be playing unbeaten Aduana FC at the Akoon Park – Tarkwa on Sunday.

The Mauves and Yellows who have managed two wins and one loss this season are fifth in the League log with six points while Aduana FC lie in second place with 7 points.

Coach David Duncan and his charges are unbeaten at home – which puts them in a very good position ahead of their opponents.

Aduana FC beat Hearts of Oak in their first match of the season and went ahead to beat King Faisal in Kumasi before coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Samartex 1996.

They are joint top in the League table with 7 points and remain one of the unbeaten sides in the campaign. The last meeting between these sides ended 1-0 in favour of Medeama SC at Akoon Park.

Nsoatreman FC will host Karela United at the Nana Konamansah Park. The newly promoted side managed a win against Gold Stars in their Premier League debut. Karela United have not been in the best shape in recent matches and will be hoping to change the narrative on Sunday.

Coach Ignatius Osei Fosu’s Dreams FC will host Accra Lions at Dawu. Until Dreams FC lost to Karela United, they won two consecutive games against Bibiani Gold Stars and Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals before losing 2-0 to Karela United at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park at Aiyinase.

Bechem United have lost their first two Premier League games with one outstanding game to play at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park against Asante Kotoko.

Kotoku Royals will be playing their second away game after losing 1-0 to Dreams FC in their week two fixture. Bechem United will be fighting for their first three points of the season.

In-form Legon Cities will take on undefeated Berekum Chelsea at the Elwak Stadium. Legon Cities lost their first home game against Medeama SC in week one but have since recovered from the slump to beat Tamale City FC and Real Tamale United.

Berekum Chelsea are coming into the game with two home wins and a 1-1 draw against Samartex. Legon Cities and Samartex have conceded one goal each in their first three Premier League games.

On Monday, the Tamale derby will be played at the Aliu Mahama Stadium where Real Tamale United lock horns with Tamale City. Real Tamale United have recorded only one draw so far in the league – having lost 3-2 to Medeama SC and Legon Cities (1-0).

While Tamale City are winless and also yet to score in three matches. Both teams are chasing their first win of the season.

King Faisal will battle Asante Kotoko in the Kumasi derby at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. Their last two games recorded six goals with King Faisal scoring three and Asante Kotoko scoring three goals.

Asante Kotoko have won twice in their four encounters with King Faisal picking only one victory and the other game ending in a draw.

King Faisal have yet to win a game in the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League and will be hoping to ditch their city rivals on Monday. Asante Kotoko’s last Premier League game in Kumasi ended 2-1 against Nsoatreman FC.

Samartex FC will go all out for the points against unbeaten Great Olympics who have amassed seven points in their last three games.