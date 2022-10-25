An Accra High Court has dismissed an injunction case filed against the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League by demoted side AshantiGold SC.

The Miners’ action stems from their dissatisfaction over a GFA Disciplinary Committee decision to demote the club to Division 2 after they were found guilty of match manipulation at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The club was subsequently suspended by the GFA for continuously dealing with its suspended officials.

On 29th September, 2022, the GFA suspended the league following Ashantigold’s court action.

However, the presiding judge, Barbara Tetteh-Charway, in her ruling on Tuesday, October 25 indicated that on the balance of hardship, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) which is the mother body will suffer more than Ashgold should the league remain on hold.

The club moved a motion on notice for leave to file a supplementary Affidavit in support of their interlocutory injunction on the Betpawa Premier League.

The Ghana Football Association, meanwhile, was awarded a cost of GHC20,000.00.

The ruling means the remaining games of the suspended 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League can resume.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to communicate the decision to the various clubs.