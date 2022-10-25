A pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) pressure group is up in alms with the Akufo-Addo government over the current economic conditions.

According to Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG), the lives of Ghanaians have moved from bad to worse under a government which promised heaven on earth.

Vice President of AFAG, Henry Haruna Asante, made the comment in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday.

He stated unequivocally that, the mantra by the NPP that they have the men is just a figment of their imagination.

“The men in the NPP are now boys. How can you blame this economic challenge on Russia/Ukraine war?” he fumed.

The AFAG man described as deceitful government’s promise to stabilise the cedis against the dollar.

“A promise is a consolation for a fool; they are just playing with our minds,” he stated.

Mr Asante stated emphatically that, the only panacea for economic liberation is the exit of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

“We have asked the President to either sack or reassign the Finance Minister because he has failed to stop the free fall of the cedi,” he stressed.