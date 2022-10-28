A video of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz winners, PRESEC-Legon displaying dance moves with the trophy has popped up on social media.

In the video which has gained the admiration of many, the three contestants; Alfred, Austin and Tenkorang took turns holding the trophy to celebrate their victory.

The video posted on the official Twitter page of NSMQGhana captured them dancing happily to the theme song for the competition.

Tension was heightened at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Great Hall as the finale was held on Wednesday.

It was a fierce contest between 2021 champion, Prempeh College, six times champion, Presbyterian Boys (PRESEC-Legon) and Adisadel College.

The Kumasi-based challengers were left in tears, defeated on their own ground and their host and win chants muted.

ALSO READ:

Presec wins 2022 NSMQ

NSMQ 2022: Mother of PRESEC’s Alfred Ken-Nsiah shares touching story

Adisadel College also failed their quest to return the trophy to Cape Coast after a three-year drought for the city that has seen more trophies than any other.

At the end of the contest, the Blue Magicians )dade3 emerged as victors with 50 points while Prempeh secured 41 and Adisadel 32 points.

Watch the video below: