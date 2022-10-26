“We are still ‘seven’ a living God,” the students, old boys and other supporters of Presec chanted as the Legon-based school clinched a record-extending seventh National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) trophy.

The boys successfully fought off Prempeh College’s threats of equalling two of their records in one swing.

A lot was on the line and Presec Legon fought for all of it. They came, they saw and they conquered.

Their back-to-back record is intact from the Prempeh threat and they have extended their tally to seven trophies, two more than Prempeh College who sought to catch up.

The Kumasi-based challengers were left in tears, defeated on their own ground and their host and win chants muted.

Presec returns the trophy to the capital Accra, shattering their challengers’ dreams.

Adisadel College also failed their quest to return the trophy to Cape Coast after a three-year drought for the city that has seen more trophies than any other.

The contest itself was as heated as it could get with all the schools missing the first two rounds of questions.