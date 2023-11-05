The St Theresa Parish at Kaneshie, Awudome roundabout was greeted with thunderous cheers and applause when the winners of the 2023 National Science and Maths and Science Quiz (NSMQ) went to thank God for the sound victory.

One of the three contestants from the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School at Legon (PRESEC), Benedict Partey Dortey, who is a parishioner with the catholic church and his friends were praised for bringing honour to the church and the body of Christ through their diligence and hard work.

The winners were in the company of the parents of Benedict, Dr and Mrs Dortey who couldn’t hide their excitement and pride at the feat.

PRESEC beat Opoku Ware School (OWASS) from Kumasi and Achimota School in Accra at the grand finale which took place on Monday, October 29, 2023.

PRESEC, Legon continued to establish their dominance at the national quiz when they won the title for the eighth time.

Their closest rival, Prempeh College has won it five times.