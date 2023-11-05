The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday night held a special vigil to celebrate the life of the late Sherry Ayittey, who until her death was a National Vice Chairperson of the party.

Among the dignitaries who graced the occasion are former President, John Mahama, 2020 running mate, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang, NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, party executives, family, friends and sympathisers.

Late Sherry Ayittey was a former Minister for Fisheries & Aquaculture, Minister for Health and Minister for Environment, Science & Technology.

She died on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at age 75 and will be laid to rest on November 10, 2023.

Below are photos from the vigil