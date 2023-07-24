Former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has expressed shock at the death of First Vice Chair, Sherry Hanny Ayittey.

In a statement, Mr Ofisu-Ampofo said he was distraught and confused about the sudden demise of the NDC guru.

To him, the news is a bitter pill to swallow as he questioned how it happened.

He went on to eulogise Madam Ayittey for her contribution towards politics and national development, is as well as the growth of the NDC.

“Indeed, she was a bulwark both in the PNDC era and our present democratic dispensation. She was a pillar in grassroots mobilisation for women; a dependable vice-chairperson of mine; and a great loyalist to the ideals of our social democracy.

“We worked in the trenches at all levels (branch, constituency, region, and national) together with compatriots and fought for the NDC’s resilience and victories. She stood tall among reliable leaders at the national headquarters, where she served as my vice-chairperson. This is a blow to our Party; the National Democratic Congress and Ghanaian women in politics,” he mourned.

He further expressed condolences to the family and the party in these difficult times.

Madam Ayittey, who was also a former Fisheries Minister, passed on on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Although the cause of death is not known, the sad incident was confirmed in a statement issued by her family.

She was 75 years.

