Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, could not hold his tears when he visited the family of late former Fisheries Minister, Sherry Hanny Ayittey, to mourn with them.
General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, was joined by the leadership of the NDC for the visit on Friday.
Present was General Secretary; Fifi Kwetey, Women’s Organiser, Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw among others.
Dressed in a black kaftan, Mr Nketia sat in between Mr Kwetey and Dr Bissiw.
He had in his hand a white handkerchief which he used to wipe his uncontrollable tears.
They also signed a book of condolence opened in honour of the deceased.
Mr Kwetey took to Facebook to share the photos from the visit which has generated mixed reactions.
Madam Ayittey, who was the First Vice Chair of the NDC, passed on on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
She was 75 years.
