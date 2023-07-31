Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia, could not hold his tears when he visited the family of late former Fisheries Minister, Sherry Hanny Ayittey, to mourn with them.

Credit: Fifi Fiavi Kwetey Facebook page

General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, was joined by the leadership of the NDC for the visit on Friday.

Credit: Fifi Fiavi Kwetey Facebook page

Present was General Secretary; Fifi Kwetey, Women’s Organiser, Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw among others.

Credit: Fifi Fiavi Kwetey Facebook page

Dressed in a black kaftan, Mr Nketia sat in between Mr Kwetey and Dr Bissiw.

He had in his hand a white handkerchief which he used to wipe his uncontrollable tears.

Credit: Fifi Fiavi Kwetey Facebook page

They also signed a book of condolence opened in honour of the deceased.

Credit: Fifi Fiavi Kwetey Facebook page

Mr Kwetey took to Facebook to share the photos from the visit which has generated mixed reactions.

Credit: Fifi Fiavi Kwetey Facebook page

Madam Ayittey, who was the First Vice Chair of the NDC, passed on on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

She was 75 years.

