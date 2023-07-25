Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, doubts the Office of the Special Prosecutor‘s investigation of embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, will yield any results.

The OSP on Monday placed Madam Dapaah on arrest for questioning for several hours after reports that the office has received over 200 petitions to probe her.

The office subsequently went and searched her Ablemkpe residence, as well as her official residence at Cantonments over US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis allegedly stolen from her between July and October 2022 by her house helps.

Reacting to the development on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Nketia said it won’t get anywhere.

“It’s part of Nana Addo’s concert and management of the anger of Ghanaians. We have seen these things before and so I don’t have any faith,” he said.

General Mosquito stressed his conviction was also based on the content of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s acceptance letter to Madam Dapaah’s resignation.

“If the Paramount chief rules on a matter and says someone is innocent, who are you as a linguist to challenge that?” he quizzed.

In a letter accepting the Minister’s resignation, the President said “I am confident, like you, that, at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established. I wish you the very best in all your endeavours.”

Many have since questioned whether the President’s comment about the Minister’s integrity is in defence of her conduct amidst the allegations of possible wrongdoing, or that it was simply a parting comment after her years of public service.

