The management of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital has vehemently denied viral news reports about a convict’s stay at the facility for the past two months instead of Nsawam Prison.

Management has said it views the reportage without any verification as unfortunate.

The convict in question, David Aseye Tay, was allegedly found guilty on 23 counts of defrauding licensed Bulk Distribution Company (BDCs), Misyl Energy Company Ltd., of over $6 million through deceptive means in 2018.

As the Managing Director of Renaizance Oil Limited, an alleged unlicensed Oil Marketing Company, Mr Tay was handed a 15-year imprisonment by an Accra High Court.

Viral reports on Monday suggested Mr Tay was staying at Ridge Hospital under the pretext of being seriously ill.

Setting the records straight, the Hospital management admitted Mr Tay was at the facility after being referred from the Nsawam Prison Clinic on June 23, 2023.

He required a series of surgical procedures, for which he was duly admitted to the facility but was discharged on July 21, 2023, after spending a total of 28 days.

“Following the completion of the procedures, he was discharged back into the custody of the officials who initially referred him.

“It is important to highlight that our hospital utilizes electronic records systems, ensuring that patient’s medical records are kept in real-time. These records can be readily

verified,” Ridge Hospital explained in a statement.

Meanwhile, the hospital says they are always open to verification on any suspicion regarding the matter.

