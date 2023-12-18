Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MJ Comet Foundation, Nana Pokua, has settled the medical bills of about 10 nursing mothers at Ridge Hospital.

She put smiles on the faces of the new mothers including a widow discharged but had been detained to enable them go home and celebrate Christmas with their families.

One of the mothers who lost her baby was also a beneficiary of Nana Pokua’s benevolence.

This gesture by MJ Comet Foundation CEO has changed the story for the mothers this Christmas.

Ghanaian socialite and philanthropist, Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa settled the over GH¢16,000 medical bills of the women on behalf of Nana Pokua.

Etwereso Hemaa said the gesture is in line with MJ Comet Foundation’s commitment to provide free healthcare support for the less privileged in society.

CEO of MJ Comet Foundation, Nana Pokua

In appreciation, a medical officer at Ridge Hospital, Dr Emmanuel Nipah on behalf of the mothers expressed heartfelt gratitude to Nana Pokua.

He acknowledged the help came at the right time in line with the Christmas spirit of giving.

“We thank Nana Pokua for bringing joy into the hearts and lives of these mothers and giving them the opportunity to spend Christmas with their families,” he stated.

The beneficiary mothers were thanked Nana Pokua for paying their way out of the hospital so they can return home with their babies for Christmas.

ALSO READ:

Watch the video from the joyous moment above: