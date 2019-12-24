

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MJ Comet Foundation, Nana Pokua, has donated some a huge sum of money, presents and other valuables to the aged in society lodging at HelpAged Ghana at Osu, Accra.

Presenting the items to the Non-Governmental Organisation, the CEO mentioned that she has taken the responsibility of providing help to the helpless in society who are old and cannot work.



“Our aged people are always left on their own. Some of them don’t have any family while others have also been neglected. There are others who had to run away from home because they were tagged witches and wizards,” the CEO said.

According to her, it should be on the bucket list of everyone to support the less privileged in society.

“They have been young before and they helped the nation so if today they don’t have enough strength to carry on we have to support them.

“It’s not only those who gave birth to you are your parents,” the CEO noted after presenting the items worth over GH¢ 10,000.00.



Meanwhile, the Administrator and Media Coordinator at HelpAge Ghana, Ethel Boakye, thanked the foundation for the kind gesture.

The presentation ceremony



She urged Ghanaians to emulate the gesture and disclosed how they rarely receive donations, especially for the aged who need ultimate support from the people.



“This isn’t the first time they’ve been here.

“She is God-sent because her donations are out of ordinary. I can’t mention; it’s a lot. We want to thank her and say God bless her. It’s not easy for us because we don’t usually get people to help us,” she said.

CEO of MJ Comet Foundation, Nana Pokua



Some of the beneficiaries thanked MJ Comet Foundation for their good works and urged them to extend helping hands to other non-governmental organisations.