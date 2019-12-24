Power distributors, Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), have assured Ghanaians of stable power supply during the yuletide.

In a joint statement issued in Accra Tuesday, they said there will be no power outage, popularly known as ‘dumsor’ this Christmas and New Year festivities.

“As companies responsible for the transmission and distribution of power in Ghana, we recognise our critical importance to the sustenance of the country’s socio-economic development,” the statement said.

The companies also assured engineers will be on standby to fix any form of electricity-related emergency across the country.

Read the statement below: