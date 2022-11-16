The Greater Accra Regional Hospital, widely known as the Ridge Hospital, has set up a seven-member committee to deal with the issue of no-bed syndrome in the health facility.

Known as the bed management committee, its members will embark on routine checks of the facility to identify empty beds for patients to be moved in.

Medical Director, Dr Emmanuel Srofenyoh, disclosed this at a ceremony to mark the Greater Accra Regional Hospital’s 5th anniversary.

“To respond properly to this, we established the bed management committee, and they go around every four hours. Once there is a bed space somewhere they identify the space, and they inform the emergency department for patients to be transferred, so we create space within the emergency,” he explained.

Most hospitals in the country have over the years rejected emergency cases due to the lack of bed spaces for these patients.

But Dr Srofenyoh has expressed optimism that the menace which has resulted in many avoidable deaths will gradually become a thing of the past with its intervention.