Crusaders against Corruption are calling on Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Majority group to stop the media gimmick and join the Minority MP to help sack the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

On Adom FM’s Burning Issues, the Chief Crusader of Crusaders against Corruption, Emmanuel Wilson, said the Majority although have given reasons why they don’t want to join hands with the Minority, it’s about time the Majority of MPs stop wasting the time of Ghanaians and collaborate with the Minority if they are committed to their reasons why they want the Finance Minister to be removed.

When commenting on the matter, Ahmed Ibrahim, an MP for the Banda constituency, who is a member of the Minority group, said if Mr Ofori-Atta is not removed from office, Ghana’s democracy will lose credibility.

He also said the “National Security Department promised us in Parliament that Ofori-Atta would be removed from office by November 14, 2022. Didn’t you see Hon Kan Dapaa, though he did not voice it out but that was what the national security told us.

“I know if Ken is not removed, it would trigger the 95 Majority MPs to join us to sum up to the 180 MPs we are looking for, and if we don’t take him out, the country’s democracy would lose its credibility.”

Some 95 members of the Majority Group in Parliament, aside the Minority Group, are demanding for the dismissal of the Finance Minister due to poor performance, which is the cause of the current economic crisis.

Despite agreeing with the Minority, they have refused to work together to achieve the same objective.

The allegations made against the Finance Minister by the Minority are the reasons the Majority is reluctant to join hands with them.