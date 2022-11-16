A man, believed to be in his late 30s, has been arrested after he attempted suicide by climbing a telecom mast at Kasoa CP in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

The suspect, identified as Yayah, according to witnesses, was spotted climbing an MTN mast on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the warning from bystanders, he proceeded with his act.

But some residents who could not stand the sight rushed to stop him upon sensing danger.

He was subsequently handed over to the police for investigation.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates he blamed his act on the prevailing economic hardship.

This comes a few weeks after a young man was electrocuted to death after climbing an ECG high-tension pole at Kasoa Galilea.