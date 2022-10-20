Former President John Mahama has called on Ghanaians to be steadfast and brave against the current economic hardship in the country.

His comment was in reaction to the news of a man who had committed suicide by electrocution on a high tension pylon at Kasoa citing the general economic difficulties and life’s struggles.

The deceased, Kofi Kakra, a driver’s mate, had climbed the pylon despite attempts by residents and passers-by to talk him out of his decision.

The Police were, therefore, called to the scene but also failed to convince the 24-year-old to climb down.

At around 5:00pm, the man was seen swinging from one of the poles and a few minutes later stepped on a high tension wire and was electrocuted.

Taking to his Twitter page, the former President urged Ghanaians to not resort to suicide as an escape from the dire situation in the country.

He called on Ghanaians to “be each other’s keeper and keep hope alive.”

“I returned from a trip to the sad news of Kakra who electrocuted himself. Levels of hardship in Ghana are dire; worst in 3 decades. But suicide is never an answer. Even in the darkest night there’ll come dawn. The sun will rise again. Let’s be each other’s keeper & keep hope alive,” he said.

Below is his tweet: