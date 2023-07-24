The acting Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative(GII), Mary Awelana Addah, is of the view that President Nana Akufo-Addo has cleared former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, of any wrongdoing.

Madam Addah has said she expects the President to redeem his image by taking a critical decision on the former Minister for allegedly stashing huge sums of money in her home.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, she said President Akufo-Addo lost an opportunity to remove the “clearing agent” tag that has been ascribed to him out of the belief that he easily clears his appointees of any wrongdoing each time they’re accused of engaging in corrupt practices.

The Executive Director’s comment was in relation to the President’s acceptance letter to the embattled former Minister’s resignation.

Madam Dapaah has been making headlines on various media platforms after it emerged she is in court with her two housemaids who she accused of stealing various amounts of money.

In a letter dated July 22, 2023, she thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve, adding it was a great honour as she tendered her resignation.

Prior to the resignation, she reacted to reports of the stolen funds and the ongoing trial and said such reports contained “noticeable inconsistencies.”

In a letter accepting the Minister’s resignation, the President said “I am confident, like you, that, at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established. I wish you the very best in all your endeavours.”

Many have since questioned whether the President’s comment about the Minister’s integrity is in defence of her conduct amidst the allegations of possible wrongdoing, or that it was simply a parting comment after her years of public service.

On the part of Madam Addah, the statement in the President’s letter was unnecessary and if it was avoided, it would have been perfect.

She emphasised it affirms public perception.

ALSO READ: