Some close associates of the former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, are before interrogators of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to respond to questions on the stolen money.

According to JoyNews sources, the close relatives were invited because Madam Dapaah mentioned that some of the money belonged to them.

Due to the information received, the OSP extended the investigation to cover the mentioned relatives to establish the truth.

Madam Dapaah is currently on bail with surety after spending hours in the custody of the OSP, who had earlier conducted searches at both her official residence at Cantonments and her private residence at Abelemkpe.

The searches were related to the alleged million-dollar cash theft by housekeepers, which led to her resignation on Saturday.

During the search conducted on Monday at her residence, JoyNews sources say the investigators discovered something significant. It is currently unclear what the significant discovery was.

But the OSP has been tightlipped on the discovery.

Madam Dapaah has been asked to complete an income and property declaration form so that the OSP can track the property she obtained and whether or not it was obtained illegally.

Media reports emerged on Friday of two housemaids who worked for the Sanitation Minister and her husband at their home, facing trial with others for the theft of huge sums of money and other items from the home.

According to the charge sheet, the pair, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei have allegedly stolen US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis between July and October 2022.

Clothes, handbags, perfumes, jewellery, kente cloth and suits belonging to Mrs. Dapaah’s husband said to be worth thousands of dollars, are alleged to have been taken.

Following the publications, Cecilia Dapaah has become the subject of critical opprobrium.

Surprisingly, she has questioned the amounts alleged to have been stolen, saying there are “noticeable inconsistencies” in the discussions of what she reported to the police.

Due to the controversy surrounding the “stolen” cash, Madam Cecilia Dapaah resigned from her position as Sanitation Minister on Saturday, July 2022.

She was subsequently arrested and questioned by OSP and later granted bail.

