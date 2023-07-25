Inhabitants of Dagomba Line in the Asokore Mampong Municipality have accused the police in Kumasi of extortion under the guise of regular swoops.

They claim the police officers charge as much as 500 cedis per each suspect arrested in such swoops which have led to the loss of two lives in the past years.

The residents are also agitated over the arrest of innocent people in the police operations.

“They come here frequently just to extort us, it is thievery,” a resident, Baba said.

Dagomba Line is probably the biggest slum in the Ashanti Region.

With dwellers scattered along a part of Kumasi’s main rail line, it is hub of scrap dealers.

Like other slums in the country, there are suspected criminals and drug peddlers taking shelter there.

The police often undertake swoops when they pick information on suspects.

But some residents are agitated by the violent and arbitrary conduct of the swoops.

Baba is a scrap dealer who has lived in the slum for decades.

“I was on a bench infront of my shop with my girlfriend. I saw people run to my direction but I continued to sit. One of them arrested me and started searching me for drugs but they didn’t find any on me. One of the senior officers told them to arrest me though they didn’t find anything on me,” he revealed.

Three weeks ago, he was arrested in a swoop. But he claims to be innocent of engaging in drugs.

After spending three nights in police cell, he was bailed by his brother.

When my brother came to bail me, he was told that the officer in charge is out

“So one of them took 20 cedis to place a call to the officer in charge. He then charged us 500 cedis but after negotiations they accepted four hundred cedis. His story is corroborated by many in the community,” he said.

A 32-year-old Slahadeen Tafipe is the second person to have died in a swoop in the enclave in the last two years.

The youth are worried about the threat on their lives by the police excesses.

By law, persons arrested in police swoops are expected to be investigated and put before court for prosecution.

The Police in Ashanti Region are yet to respond to the allegations.

ALSO READ: