One may not agree with him but it seems nothing will change the mind of Ras Kuuku when it comes to Reggae music.

He is unequivocal in his conviction that it is the most sensible music genre.

To the ‘Wo’ hitmaker, Reggae is all conscious music and about 90 per cent of it makes sense and speaks to issues that affect everyone more than the other kinds of music.

“Just listen to songs by the likes of Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, Alpha Blondy, Peter Tosh and a host of other Reggae musicians. The lyrics are powerful and everyone can relate to it.

“There is no need to compare Reggae music to the other genres. Reggae music will always stand tall. It is a type everyone, including men of God, Muslims, Christians, listen to,” he told Graphic Showbiz in an interview on Monday, October 30.

However, some veteran musicians, including Gyedu Blay Ambolley, have stated that Reggae and Dancehall music are not Ghanaian and they should not be given attention. However, Ras Kuuku, who won the 2020 VGMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, debunks the statement, saying the genre is for blacks and so long as he is black, he can claim it as Ghanaian.

“I think it is about time event organisers give more slots to Reggae in our awards schemes. By giving us more categories, we will be visible. At the moment, it’s only a few schemes that recognise us and even with that, they are not enough,” he stated.

Ras Kuuku, born Kojo Korankye, is set to release his latest EP titled Allow. Some of the songs on the EP are Eyeball, System Freeze, I Told You, No Body and Tatwee.

He has also collaborated with many musicians, including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Iwan, Ebony, MzVee, Black Prophet, Kofi Kinaata and Samini, among others.