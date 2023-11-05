National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has mocked his opponent, Lydia Alhassan for failing to convince delegates to vote for Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer election threw her weight behind the Vice President.

But after the elections, majority of delegates in her constituency voted massively for Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong.

Dr. Bawumia polled 441 votes while Kennedy Agyapong polled 531 of the total votes cast at the the Accra College of Education polling center.

Reacting to this development, John Dumelo expressed shock at Ms. Alhassan failure to whip her delegates in line.

He wrote “So Ken Agyapong won in Ayawaso West…Someone couldn’t whip her delegates in line for Bawumia. I’m not surprised”.

So Ken Agyapong won in Ayawaso West….Someone couldn’t whip her delegates in line for Bawumia. I’m not surprised. 😁 — Farmer John (@johndumelo) November 5, 2023

His tweet has since garnered over 100,000 reactions, majority of whom are loving the online banter he has started.

