Luis Diaz came off the bench to salvage a point for Liverpool with a stoppage-time goal at Luton in his first match since his parents were kidnapped in Colombia.

Diaz’s father remains missing, and the forward lifted his shirt to show a message of “freedom for papa” after heading in Harvey Elliott’s cross five minutes into added time.

He last featured in a Liverpool squad 10 days ago, but manager Jurgen Klopp said before this match that Diaz “wanted to be part of the team”.

His goal was a poignant and remarkable conclusion to a contest in which Luton had appeared on course for a deserved first league win of the season at Kenilworth Road and a first victory over the Reds since 1991.

Substitute Tahith Chong sparked wild celebrations among the home fans, who were eyeing a famous result after he steered in Issa Kabore’s cross at the climax of a superb counter-attack with 10 minutes of the regulation 90 remaining.

Until Diaz denied Luton the win, Rob Edwards’ well-organised and athletic side largely frustrated Liverpool, for whom Darwin Nunez had a day to forget in front of goal.

The Uruguay forward went closest to breaking the deadlock with a dipping first-half shot that clipped the Hatters’ crossbar. He was unable to convert several other opportunities and glaringly blazed over after Mohamed Salah nodded the ball to him in the six-yard box.

The result leaves Klopp’s side third in the table, three points behind leaders Manchester City, while Luton have climbed out of the bottom three to 17th due to their superior goal difference over Bournemouth.