A member of the winning 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) team from Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, Legon, Austin Afutu, has received and accepted a full scholarship from Academic City University College.

The Academic City Presidential Scholarship Award, valued at $40,000, is granted to students in recognition of their exceptional academic achievement coupled with leadership acumen and entrepreneurial spirit.

This scholarship is highly sought after and only awarded to the most exemplary and deserving candidate.

The scholarship covers tuition, housing, meals, a laptop computer, a monthly stipend, and transportation to and from the student’s hometown (twice a year).

Mr Afutu will enrol in a four-year BSc Biomedical Engineering programme at Academic City in Accra.

According to the teachers of PRESEC, Mr Afutu is diligent, exhibited good behaviour, and significantly contributed to PRESEC’s seventh consecutive victory in the competition.

Ms Shannan Akosua Magee, Director of Admissions at Academic City, presented the scholarship and expressed the university’s commitment to recognising hardworking students and encouraging them to achieve their goals.

She added, “At Academic City, our mission is to inspire the younger generation to become transformational leaders who will significantly contribute to the socioeconomic development of Ghana and the African continent.”

Mr Afutu, upon receiving the scholarship, expressed his gratitude to Academic City and vowed not to slack off in his studies in order to make the university proud.

The Academic City Presidential Scholarship was established in 2018 and has so far benefited over 100 students (both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians) who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement and a commitment to positively impacting society through creative innovations.

Since its inception, Academic City has demonstrated its commitment to changing the narrative of higher education in Africa and providing the best education attainable anywhere in the world.

The university offers elite undergraduate degree programmes in Engineering, Information Technology, Business Administration and Communication Arts. These programmes are strategically designed taking into consideration world-class STEM education to develop students to become more practical, hands-on and productive.