T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School (T.I. AMASS) based in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has withdrawn from the 2022 National Championship of the National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

They were expected to be part of the competition which started on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology.

In a letter written to the producers, Primetime Limited, Assistant Headmaster of the school indicated that after the school’s defeat during the Ashanti Regional Qualifiers, their contestants concentrated on the WASSCE.

“When the call-up was extended to us, our contestants had all gone home. When we assembled them finally, we realised they had all gone rusty,” Mr. Ahmed K. Boampong noted.

“We tried our very best to bring them up to a level that will make them make a mark during the competition, but try as we did, our students were still not pulling themselves,” the headmaster added.

The school, popularly known as Real Amass, was part of nine top runners-up from the 2022 Regional Qualifiers invited to participate in the preliminary stage of the national championship.

T.I. AMASS was scheduled to compete in Contest 22 against Kumasi High School and Samuel Otu Presby SHS on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Saarah-Mensah Auditorium.

Meanwhile, about 21 schools are already moving on to the one-eighth stage of the competition following Monday and Tuesday’s contests.

