President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed his secret to a strong, healthy life and why he looks smarter even at age 76.

Aside eating healthy foods, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the grace of God has also brought him that far.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV, the President noted he is a fan of local delicacies and will, on any day, not compromise on that for healthy living.

“The Grace of the Almighty and I pray to our father who art in heaven. I live a relatively straightforward life, simple; my pleasures are very simple, good food, tasty food.

”I’m a firm believer of Kontomire, even the corned beef stews and those things I eat them,” he said.

The President further acknowledged his ability to halt a drinking habit has also played a vital role.

“I don’t drink these days. I stopped drinking in 1994 that’s like 26 years ago,” he revealed.

When asked whether he was drinking while serving as a Minister, the President added: “I wasn’t drinking and what I used to take was water and soda water. You don’t drink, you don’t drink it cannot be offensive.”