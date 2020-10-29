The Manhyia Palace on Thursday denied members of the Liberal Party of Ghana entry for failure to conform to necessary protocols.

The Palace had cancelled all arrangements for paying homage to the Asantehene.

But the LPG presidential candidate, Percival Kofi Akpaloo, who had prior notice of the reviewed arrangement, said massing up at the gate of the Palace was to convince the Palace to reconsider its decision.

Mr Akpaloo said supporters were already organised and so it was inappropriate not to meet the Asantehene.

“We were supposed to come last Friday and so we were called to inform us that our meeting has been changed to Wednesday only to get here last night and be told by the personal secretary that their meeting won’t be possible because of some traditional reasons and so we only marched to this place just to convince them because we had wanted to pay homage to the Asantehene,” he said.

Mr Akpaloo, who is on a nationwide tour, however, expressed satisfaction with the acceptance of the party’s campaign message.

Meanwhile, hundreds of LPG supporters marched through the principal streets of Kumasi. They had placards with campaign messages and shared policy documents with the electorate.