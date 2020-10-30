Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has said he would have intervened to prevent the violence that occurred last Sunday in his constituency between supporters of his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if he were present at the time of the violence.

He said at a press conference on Thursday, October 29 that he would have ensured that this matter had not happened by instructing the NDC supporters not to attack anyone.

“If I were there, I would have stopped that [but] I wasn’t there,” he said.

He added: “What happened was an indication that very soon then people will tell them enough is enough.”

Meanwhile, three persons have been arrested by the police over the shooting incident.

Mr Vanderpuye called on the Accra Regional Police Commander to take over the cases and ensure those investigations are carried out thoroughly.