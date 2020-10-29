Season journalist, Kweku Baako, has revealed the one thing he never wishes President Nana Akufo-Addo would ask him.

This is because he wouldn’t know the answer to give when that question surfaces.

According to him, it is about his decision to file defamation suit against some individuals in Ghana in recent times.

He said he convinced and talked President Akufo-Addo out of going to court when he was also defamed back in the days.

“I was the reason Akufo-Addo never went to court though he was defamed and some of the things were damaging and serious allegations but consistently I advised him because he will call for us to talk.

“So when I was going to court, I looked over my shoulder,” he said.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Mr Baako said his numerous encounters with the President has always been backed with this one prayer.

Listen to Mr Baako in the audio attached above: