A 14-year-old schoolgirl reportedly gave birth to a baby boy in secret and put him in her home freezer to die after she got pregnant for her ex-boyfriend.

The girl, identified by Russian media as Anastasia, was taken to hospital after her mother became worried about her daughter after she heard her “moaning” throughout the night.

Concerned her daughter was suffering from appendicitis, she called an ambulance, and the girl was found to be heavily bleeding.

In the ambulance, the girl allegedly confessed to paramedics she had given birth and “hidden the child from the adults in the freezer,” Novosibirsk region ombudsman Nadezhda Boltenko told 360TV.