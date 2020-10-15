Veteran journalist, Kweku Baako Jnr, has expressed fears ex-President Jerry Rawlings might humiliate him if he visits him to commiserate with him over the loss of his mother.

Though Mr Baako explains his disagreement with Mr Rawlings is nothing personal, he adds the latter is unpredictable and can do anything if he visits him.

“Let me tell you one thing, inasmuch as I say he has a perfect sense of humour, he also has a certain spark. If I visit him, he could look at me in the face and ask ‘what are you looking for in my house?’ You want me to go there so he embarrasses me?” he asked.

He disclosed this on Accra-based Peace FM, monitored by Adomonline.com as he expresses his condolences to him.

ALSO READ:

“I will use this platform (it is a big one) to express my condolences to Rawlings and the bereaved family. I think it’s the right thing to do.

“As to whether I will personally go and do that I ask who am I? See, my problem with Rawlings is political it has nothing to do with a personal thing. I’ve said it before he has a perfect sense of humour; he is a fantastic gentleman if you interact with him. His politics is what I detest, simple. That doesn’t mean that I should hate him,” he said.

However, he explained he would have considered a group visit with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for instance if they had called on him when visiting.

“If the GJA had asked me to join them to go and express condolences to Mr Rawlings I may have considered it. If I had gone it would have been the first time I will be meeting him since November 1979. We’ve never met since then and that was in his house at the time he was staying in the UTC Flat,” he added.

Listen to Mr Baako in the audio attached above: