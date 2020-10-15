The infamous young lady who called Big Brother 8 contestant and wife of Praye Tiatia Selly Galley an ugly barren woman, Henewaa Piesie, has apologised.

It wasn’t my intention to hurt you and your family. I am really sorry for using such words on you. Find a place in your heart to forgive me @Selly Galley Fiawoo.

God willing next year you will give birth. Please help me reach Selly Galley, thank u [SIC] she typed on her Insta-story, she said.

MORE:

This was followed by another video where she asked Ghanaians to beg Miss Galley on her behalf.

Ghanaians, big men in the country, presenters, bloggers and DJs please forgive me. I didn’t mean it. All her fans and family members and all those I have commented bad under their post should please forgive me. I accept my mistake [SIC], she said in Twi.

Watch the video below:

After sharing a make-up free photo with her fans, Miss Galley had one user, henewaa_piesie2, calling her names for no reason.

Instead of paying compliments, the fan said she has a horror face depicting the fact that she needs to put on make-up to look beautiful.

Thinking this would be one of those comments that would slide by without cause, Miss Galley took her on by cursing her.

According to the Big Brother 8 contestant, she had blocked the young lady several times for posting similar comments, hence she could hardly comprehend why she would continue to do such a thing.