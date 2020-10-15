The Nsona family of late Ekow Kwansah Hayford has announced the final funeral rites for the murdered Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP). The family said it will be a three-day event.

The spokesperson for the family said the funeral rites will start from the 27th and the funeral on 28th of November at the family house.

The funeral will be followed by a thanksgiving service at the School Kesim AstroTurf grounds at Mankessim from 9:am on Sunday, November 29.

Explaining the reason for the date, the spokesperson said there is a need to lower the late Mr Hayford before the electioneering period approaches.

The spokesperson made the information known at the one-week celebration at Mankessim to the hearing of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The funeral is expected to come off a month and three weeks after the MP and his driver were shot in an alleged robbery attack on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.

Information suggests that two persons have been arrested in connection with the robbery-turned-murder.