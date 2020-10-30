The Chiefs and people of the Alavanyo Traditional Area in the Hohoe Constituency gave NDC flagbearer’s running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman a rousing welcome on Thursday.

As part of her homecoming ceremony to officially introduce herself to the community, she made a stop at her maternal hometown, Alavanyo Vudidi, where her late mother hails from.

Traditional authorities of the Fiakpui Clan performed some traditional rites to welcome her back home to the community where she spent some time of her early days and had her basic education.

They prayed to the gods to grant her heart desire and that of her party.

Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang and her entourage thereafter proceeded to participate in a durbar at Alavanyo Kpeme.

The Paramount Chief of the Alavanyo Traditional Area, Togbega Tsedze Atakora VII, in welcoming the team, applauded former President John Mahama on selecting a ”Professor and a daughter of the soil” as his Vice Presidential Candidate in the December polls.

”We have chalked first again in the sense that the first female vice-presidential candidate is a daughter of Alavanyo”, he said.

He extolled the former administration on its development agenda for the area adding it was under the Mahama-led-government that the Kpando-Alavanyo-Wegbe road network was constructed.

“A few years ago, the road from Kpando Konda to Wegbe was a dusty one. If you ride from Alavanyo to Kpando, someone will have to dust your hair for you. The same way if you have to drive from Hohoe to Alavanyo, they will have to use a rag to duster your hair for you.”

“But it was during the time of President Maham that the road from Kpando Konda to Wegbe had been tarred. And that is why you see all these vehicles using the Alavanyo road. So if President Mahama has done this, is it a crime to say it?” he quizzed.

Addressing the gathering, emotional Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang, explained that the NDC’s aim of running an all-inclusive government where every single citizen of the country equally benefits from policies and programs that would be implemented.

She underscored the John-Mahama-led-administrations motive of providing skill development for the teeming youth, enhancing the country’s educational sector, while ensuring there is improved and accessible healthcare delivery to the citizenry.

She, therefore, urged the people of Alavanyo not to vote skirt and blouse but vote for both the Presidential and Parliamentary candidates of the NDC to enable the party to deliver its development agenda for the constituency.

She, however, assured of making the entire Alavanyo area proud when she eventually becomes the Vice President of Ghana.

The Hohoe NDC Parliamentary candidate, Prof Margaret Kwaku, promised to ensure the construction of an organic fertilizer factory and completion of the construction of the military training center in Alavanyo started under the Mahama administration.

”We will lay the second bitumen coating on the Kpando-Alavanyo-Hohoe road and complete the police station we started”, she stressed.