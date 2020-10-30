Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has had a “successful” operation on his knee ligament injury, the club says.

The 29-year-old has not played since damaging anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL) in a challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 2-2 Premier League draw on October 17.

Liverpool said “no timeframe has been placed” on his return.

Returning to action after ACL surgery can take several months.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has since lost Fabinho, who had been deputising in defence for Van Dijk, to a hamstring injury.