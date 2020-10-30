A six-year-old girl has been rescued from a suspected kidnapper at Kwaboanta in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

Diana Oman, the mother of the girl, told Adom News her daughter went missing while selling okro around 4:pm on Thursday.

She said they waited till 7:pm and yet her daughter did not show up which was unusual of her and decided to mount a search for her.

During the search, they heard screams for help from a nearby bush around 7:30 PM.

The victim

She said while trying to enter the forest, she appealed to an ‘okada’ rider who was also coming from the opposite direction for help.

The rider rushed to the town to mobilise the youth who besieged the forest and rescued the victim.

The girl was found with a stranger in the bush. The girl said the man inserted his finger into her private part. This infuriated the youth who beat the suspect up.

Meanwhile, Unit Committee Chairman for the area, Sena Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident, said a similar incident occurred four days ago.

He noted the development has now caused residents to live in fear.