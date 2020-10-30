The Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has dropped pictures of himself enjoying his leave in Zimbabwe.

He shared a video of himself having a good time at some of the country’s popular tourist sites; Victoria Waterfalls and Hwange National Park on his Facebook page.

The Office of the President asked Mr Domelevo to proceed on his accumulated leave effective Wednesday, July 1, 2020, following section 20(1) and Labour Act, 2003(Act 651).

Mr Domelevo has, however, decided to take it easy while on leave. He shared videos of himself enjoying his holiday in Zimbabwe, about 88 days into his 167-day leave.