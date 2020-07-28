Locks to the Office of the Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo has been changed while he is on leave.

The Auditor-General was surprised when he passed by the office to pick some documents only to realise that the locks to his office have been changed.

Mr. Domelevo said after he noticed that he couldn’t enter his office on Tuesday afternoon because locks have been changed by the acting on the instructions from the Board.

He said when he checked with the Board they will not confirm or deny giving such an instruction.

On June 29, President Akufo-Addo ordered Mr Domelevo to take his accumulated leave.

The vociferous Auditor-General started was to take an initial 123 days but to start from July 1, but was later asked to 167 days to include 2020 leave days.